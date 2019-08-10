Public Works launches interactive map project

This image shows the web-based map service that has been implemented by the Fort Wayne Public Works Division. (Taylor Williams/WANE)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Public Works Division launched a new web-based map aiding Fort Wayne citizens.

The map is available at TRECtheFort.org. TREC stands for Traffic Related Events and Closures.

The page offers information about closures and lane restrictions in the City limits. When users click in the center of the icons, it will show the purpose of the shutdown, effective date, expiration date, and who’s in charge of the project.

Information will be available for road construction, utility work, private construction, private and public maintenance restrictions, water main breaks, and community events like block parties, festivals, or walk, bike or running events. The page also offers information about weight and height limits and truck routes. Within the next few months, the page will contain emergency updates for temporary road restrictions caused by vehicle crashes, storms, or fires.

“Offering detailed information about street and road restrictions is valuable to residents. This information will be available every hour of every day and will help motorists in their travel through the city. It will also improve safety by giving residents advanced notice of restricted areas,” said Shan Gunawardena, Director of the Public Works Division. “It will also give the public more insight into important infrastructure improvements going on throughout the city,”

While the site currently includes projects that are initiated or permitted through the City of Fort Wayne, plans are to expand and include projects initiated and permitted in all municipalities of Allen County as well as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

With the launch of TRECtheFort.org, residents are encouraged to give feedback to Fort Wayne Public Works.