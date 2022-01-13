Public to weigh in on IU Health’s plans for hospital in southwest Allen County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The public will get its opportunity to voice support or opposition to a proposed development by IU Health in southwest Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Thursday will consider a rezoning request by IU Health to make way for a medical campus at 9616 Lower Huntington Road, near Airport Expressway and Interstate 69.

Plans submitted to the Department of Planning Services call for six buildings up to 50 feet tall, a 75-foot-tall cancer center, and a “hospital to serve the county and region” at 150 feet tall – some 15 stories – on the 137-acre site.

At the public hearing, anyone for or against the rezoning will have an opportunity to speak.

To watch the public hearing, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss