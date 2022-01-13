Public to weigh in on IU Health’s plans for hospital in southwest Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The public will get its opportunity to voice support or opposition to a proposed development by IU Health in southwest Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Thursday will consider a rezoning request by IU Health to make way for a medical campus at 9616 Lower Huntington Road, near Airport Expressway and Interstate 69.

Plans submitted to the Department of Planning Services call for six buildings up to 50 feet tall, a 75-foot-tall cancer center, and a “hospital to serve the county and region” at 150 feet tall – some 15 stories – on the 137-acre site.

At the public hearing, anyone for or against the rezoning will have an opportunity to speak.

