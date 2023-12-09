FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Have you ever wanted to give back to the community but weren’t sure how? One way to give back is to write a wish list for Project Giveback.

Public Service Credit Union launched its Project Giveback campaign at the height of the pandemic in 2020. The launch of the initiative was a focus on renewing the spirit of giving for those in the community not just for their members.

The tradition started with a questionnaire that asks for holiday wishes for the year, both those in need and those wanting to give. Those selected to have their holiday wish come true were invited to the giveback event on Saturday to get their gifts, a photo with Santa and Mrs. Clause.

“It’s an incredibly touching thing to see people who just want so badly to do things for people they love,” Robbie Boswell, Branch Manager. “We get to hear their stories, hear their struggles, hear things they care about and make it happen for them.”

Boswell said he appreciates the amount of work put in by all the employees as hundreds of gifts are bought and employees go above and beyond to make the holiday wishes come true.

“It is all about how you’re willing to do more in the community and unless you’ve experienced it, it’s really hard to describe the feeling of being a part of it,” said Boswell.

Boswell had plans for Project Giveback to return next year and already encouraged people to prepare for what they might wish for.