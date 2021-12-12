Public Service Credit Union gives gifts, pays bills for members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Public Service Credit Union is using the holiday season to grant some wishes to their members.



As a part of their Project Giveback, the credit union said they went looking for several ways to bring holiday cheer after a bleak year of COVID-19. They brought Santa out to their Jefferson Boulevard location to take pictures and hand out gifts. Along with the gifts, they are also making some donations and paying some members’ bills.

Branch manager Robbie Boswell said their goal is to help the community, one member at a time.

“I think to a lot of people it might be just that one thing that might bring them a little bit of happiness this season,” said Boswell. “I think, for a lot of people, it’s just gonna show them that the community that they’re a part of cares about them.”

This is something they plan to continue. They have already sent their survey out for next year’s Project Giveback event.