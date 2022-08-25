FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have issued a Public Safety Alert for a man who has gone missing.

Sa Nar Le, 57, is missing from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue, on the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The alert said he could be in need of medical attention.

Sa Nar Le is described as 5 foot 5 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Master Spas logo, black or blue pants, and possibly a green head piece or hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sa Nar Le is asked to call Fort Wayne Police at 427-1222.