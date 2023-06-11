FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Public Safety Alert has been issued for two Fort Wayne siblings.

The alert states that 12-year-old Solman Solehahmad and his 14-year-old sister Selimah Solehahmad are headed to New York in an unknown vehicle.

It describes Solman as 4′ and 50 pounds. Wearing a blue/gray hoodie and ripped pants. There were no details for Selimah.

No photo was provided of the siblings.

Fort Wayne Police state that the vehicle left in the area of McKinnie Ave and S Calhoun St.

If you have information on the missing teens, contact the Fort Wayne Police immediately.