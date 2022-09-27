ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — INDOT has scheduled a public informational meeting to detail proposed improvements to a stretch of S.R. 124 in Adams County.

The improvements are needed along S.R. 124 between U.S. 27 and Keller Street in Monroe, INDOT said.

“The existing pavement on S.R. 124 is nearing the end of its design life and improvements to the stormwater system to help prevent roadway ponding are also needed,” according to INDOT. “Other proposed improvements include sidewalk and ADA-compliant curb ramps, pavement markings and signage.”

The project is currently being designed and the environmental study is underway, INDOT said.

A public informational meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Adams Central Middle School at 222 W. Washington St. in Monroe.

Project representatives will be available for comments and questions following the presentation, INDOT said.