FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne will be holding a public meeting to discuss expansion of the 6-Mile Creek Trail.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 29 at Paul Harding Jr. High School, 6501 Wayne Trace.

The City of Fort Wayne is applying for a Neighborhood Access & Equity Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the engineering and construction of the trail and would like to gather public input from local residents. The nearly five miles of the trail that will be funded with the grant begins at Fellowship Missionary Church, the intersection of Lemar Drive and Tillman Road, and will stretch to the intersection of Seiler Road and Maplecrest Road.

A map of the 6-Mile Creek can be found here.

Those who are unable to attend the public input meeting may contact Dawn Ritchie with comments at dawn.ritchie@cityoffortwayne.org. Please include your name and address.