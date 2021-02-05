Public meeting held for rework of Coldwater-Ludwig intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne and INDOT held a virtual joint public meeting Thursday to provide an overview of the Ludwig Road Relocation & Coldwater Road Interchange projects.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne and INDOT presented the purpose and need for the projects, overview of the features, maintenance of traffic, the tentative timeline and the coordination of projects between the City and INDOT.

This Coldwater-Ludwig interchange was built over 40 years ago and designed for the purpose of retaining the cemetery, the press release said. Due to the large amount of cross traffic coming from the I-69 ramp and the median access road that’s in between the northbound and southbound lanes of Coldwater Rd., there have been over 80 accidents and 25 injuries in the last five years, making it imperative to relocate the interchange.

Rendering shows planned Ludwig Road relocation and Coldwater Road interchange. (City of Fort Wayne)

The plan calls for a roundabout at East Ludwig Road at Oakbrook Parkway, at the Oakbrook Office Park, and a new road (Oakbrook Parkway) through residential land toward the south end of the parking lot of Northrop High School to the north. Oakbrook Parkway would continue to Coldwater Road, with an entrance to the high school parking lot. A light would be installed at Coldwater Road and the new Oakbrook Parkway.

The plan reworks a convoluted traffic flow pattern from eastbound Ludwig to northbound Coldwater, or northbound Coldwater to westbound Ludwig.

The project will address deteriorated pavement and bridge conditions located within the project limits, provide adequate vertical bridge clearance and accommodate Ludwig Road alignment modifications being completed by the City of Fort Wayne.

Rendering shows planned Ludwig Road relocation and Coldwater Road interchange. (City of Fort Wayne)

Rendering shows planned Ludwig Road relocation and Coldwater Road interchange. (City of Fort Wayne)

Rendering shows planned Ludwig Road relocation and Coldwater Road interchange. (City of Fort Wayne)

Rendering shows planned Ludwig Road relocation and Coldwater Road interchange. (City of Fort Wayne)

Proposed improvements include:

Hot Mix Asphalt overlay from Washington Center Road to the new intersection of Oakbrook Parkway

Realigning the off-ramp from southbound I-69 to northbound Coldwater Road

Replacing the bridge that carries northbound Coldwater Road over the southbound I-69 to southbound Coldwater Road ramp

Placing rigid concrete overlay and pier patching on both bridges carrying Coldwater Road over I-69

The city said that Coldwater Road will be open to traffic with two lanes maintained in each direction throughout construction. Southbound I-69 ramps to northbound & southbound Coldwater Road will be closed during certain phases of construction. The inside and outside lanes on I-69 will be closed intermittently.

Construction is set to being in early 2022.

A recorded version of Thursday’s meeting may be viewed at: Facebook.com/CityofFortWayne and www.in.gov/indot/2703.htm.