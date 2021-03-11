Public invited to Allen Co. judicial applicant interviews March 15

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The public has been invited to attend the Allen Superior Court Judicial Nominating Commission’s interviews with judicial applicants on March 15.

At 10 a.m., the commission will begin conducting interviews of the applicants for the Allen Superior Court Family Relations Division. The interviews will take place in the Community Conference Room at the Crosswinds/Lifeline Building located at 4150 Illinois Rd.

A vacancy on the Allen Superior Court will occur in May 2021 when Judge Charles F. Pratt retires, the press release said. Under state law, the Commission is required to nominate three candidates for appointment to the Allen Superior Court when a vacancy arises. The final appointment will be made by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The interviews are open to the public, and the schedule is as follows:

March 15, 2021

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Executive Session

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.: Magistrate Sherry Hartzler

10:40 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.: Magistrate Lori Morgan

11:10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Break

11:30 a.m. – noon: Matthew Skeens

12:10 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.: Magistrate Ashley Hand

12:40 p.m. – TBD: Lunch/Executive Session/announcement of finalists

Members of the audience are asked to refrain from activities that might distract from the interview process. The following guidelines are in place:

Only enter and exit between interviews

Recording equipment will be set up between interviews (no mult box provided)

Artificial lighting shall not be used

Questioning of the applicants is reserved for the Commission

Media/public may interview the applicants before/after Commission’s interview outside the Community Conference Room at the applicant’s discretion

The interviews are open to the public. If adjustments need to be made for social distancing, the public will be notified.