Public hearings scheduled for I&M rate hike request

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers will have a chance to weigh in on a rate increase request by the electric utility. If approved, the rate hike would increase a monthly residential bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours by about $10.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) has scheduled two hearings, one in Fort Wayne and the other in South Bend, where customers can comment. That testimony will be considered by the IURC when it decides whether to approve the rate request.

The IURC’s public field hearings on I&M’s request are scheduled for:

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in South Bend: Century Center Recital Hall, 120 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Fort Wayne: Purdue University Fort Wayne, Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.

Each hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. Consumers are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. for an overview of field hearing procedures and the rate case process. Attendees are required to comply with all local health and safety regulations.

The sole purpose of each field hearing is to receive public testimony.

Consumers can speak directly to the Commission under oath and on the record.

Oral comments during the hearing will become part of the case record. They will carry the same weight as written consumer comments submitted to the OUCC by Oct. 5.

Utilities do not make presentations or answer questions during field hearings. The focus, again, is on public input. In this case, I&M filed testimony and exhibits in July 2021.

Commissioners are not allowed to answer questions about the case. They will ultimately render a decision after weighing evidence from the utility, the OUCC, and intervening parties.

No final decisions will be made at the field hearings.

The OUCC’s informational video offers an overview at www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAodsxYkwkY and www.facebook.com/258215110964494/videos/806561993370023.

Consumers can also submit comments in writing. Comments are welcome via the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, by email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov, or by mail at:

Public Comments

Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor

115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The OUCC needs to receive all written consumer comments no later than Oct. 5, 2021, so that it can: 1) Consider them in preparing its testimony and 2) File them with the Commission to be included in the case’s formal evidentiary record. Comments should include the consumer’s name, mailing address, and a reference to either “IURC Cause No. 45576” or Indiana Michigan Power. Consumers with questions about submitting written comments can contact the OUCC’s consumer services staff toll-free at 1-888-441-2494.