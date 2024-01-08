FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can weigh in on a pending NIPSCO natural gas rate request during a public hearing Monday night. The hearing will be held at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

NIPSCO’s request would raise annual revenues by almost $162 million, an increase of more than 16%, according to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor. A monthly service charge would increase by $9.25.

Overall, NIPSCO estimates a residential customer using 72 therms would see a 10.6% increase in their bill. The utility company cites needed infrastructure improvements and higher operating and maintenance costs in its filing. The increase would happen in two phases and be fully implemented in March 2025.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will host Monday’s hearing. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Walb Student Union Classic Ballroom at PFW. If you can’t attend you can submit written comments to the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor by clicking here. January 4 is the last day to write a comment. A final decision is expected later this year.