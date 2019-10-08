INDOT plans upgrade to US 30 intersection in Whitley County; public hearing Tuesday

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation will ask for public opinion on plans to improve an intersection along U.S. 30 near an elementary school.

A public hearing set for Tuesday night will focus on design plans for a U.S. 30 intersection improvement at C.R. 500 East. Coesse Elementary School is located nearby.

INDOT hopes to “enhance safety by eliminating the CR 500 E left-turning and crossing movements at U.S. 30.” Instead, INDOT suggests converting the intersection to a median U-Turn configuration east and west of the intersection “to complete what would ordinarily be a direct left-turn or through movement from CR 500 E onto U.S. 30.”

The plan would allow for traffic on U.S. 30 to continue unimpeded, and will “maintain full access for left and right turning movements onto the county road system.”

To see a demonstration of the traffic flow at such an intersection, watch the video above.

The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Coesse Elementary School cafeteria.