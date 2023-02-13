FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday night, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission heard public comments on a proposed development that includes a 4,400-square-foot restaurant, a boathouse and a dock on the St. Joseph River.

The move was put forward by River City Ventures as a new place to store and launch their party barges which currently operate from The Deck at Don Hall’s Gas House in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission still needs to approve the rezoning of an undeveloped lot of land at 3501 Parnell Ave., where Spy Run Avenue Extended hits Parnell Avenue.

But not everyone is thrilled about the prospect of party barges.

“This particular parcel of property is a very sensitive piece of property that contributes to the safeguarding of rivers and our community, and that’s the challenge most people see with this site,” said Dan Wire, who is a river advocate.

But Wire wasn’t alone, and his concerns were one of many that could be heard in Citizens Square during the public hearing.

Complaints ranged from environmental factors, to light pollution and safety concerns, which were all touched on by Tom Trent who represents the project with Rothberg Law Firm.