Public gets chance to weigh in on US 30 corridor improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is looking to make improvements on U.S. 30, and the public will get a chance to learn about the options on the table at a public meeting set for Thursday.

The section of the highway in question is the stretch between Kroemer and O’Day Roads. The goal is to reduce congestion and safety as INDOT expects travel to essentially double on U.S. 30 over the next 20 years.

According to traffic data collected by INDOT in 2019 over 27,500 people travel that stretch of U.S. 30 each day. That number is expected to increase to almost 40,000 by 2043. This increase in traffic on the road leaves the potential for fatal crashes and other traffic problems to increase with it.

The first option INDOT is exploring to get ahead of this issue before it begins and constructing tear drop roundabouts at the intersection of Kroemer and U.S. 30. A bridge would be built connecting one side of Kroemer to the other, similar to what is seen at the Union Chapel Road exit of I-69.

Option for Kroemer Rd. Intersection

However, INDOT said space is limited in that area so they also looked the O’Day, Stahlhut, Felger and Flaugh insections further west. On the table for Flaugh is a diamond-shaped ramp construction with roundabouts on either side of 30. INDOT is also exploring the possibility of added a diverging diamond to that intersection, the type of interchange seen at the Dupont Road exit of I-69, or a partial cloverleaf intersection with all four ramps on the west side of the bridge.

INDOT hopes to make their final determination later this year with a construction start date aimed for 2024. They believe construction on the interchange will last about a year, with the cost expected to range from $2.89 to $3.3 million.

The public meeting will happen tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound on Thursday. You are asked to register ahead of time by way of the project website.