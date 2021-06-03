Public gets chance to learn about planned improvements to US 30 in western Allen County

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public open house for the U.S. 30 Corridor Study in Fort Wayne.

The study focuses on improvements along U.S. 30 at the intersections of Kroemer Road, Flaugh Road, O’Day Road, Stahlhut Road and Felger/Leesburg Roads.

The public open house is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Sweetwater Sound, Conference Room 2ABC, located at 5501 US Highway 30 West, Fort Wayne, IN 46818. Presentations will take place at 5:30 and 6:30.

People interested in the meeting can attend in-person or virtually. All participants are asked to register for the event online: https://projectmeetingonline.com/us-30-corridor-study/. In order to have an accurate number of anticipated attendees, walk-ins are discouraged. Those attending should park by and enter door 3. For those wishing to attend virtually, an email will be sent after registering with a link allowing you to join the meeting.

The public open house will follow Indiana State Department of Health guidance, health and safety protocols including project team members wearing face masks and/or coverings, encouraging attendees to do so, providing hand sanitizer and access to hand washing facilities, and implementing social distancing, including monitoring the number of attendees participating to comply with local regulations.

Public comments will be accepted until July 1.