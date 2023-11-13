(WANE) – Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) have been looking at how to make U.S. 30 East safer for more than a year. INDOT shared an update Monday through a virtual meeting. The ProPEL U.S. 30 studies is at another phase of public feedback, which is needed on potential solutions.

Last December, INDOT held presentations for the public to see their plans that would improve safety. Now, the study teams have identified 55 potential solutions to address issues, needs and desired outcomes along the corridors. Improvements include transportation needs, road way lighting, adding or extending turn lanes, adding travel lanes and freeway conversion.

“Because safety is an INDOT priority the potential improvements also include proven approaches to improve safety, including advanced warning systems and innovative intersections,” said Natalie Garrett, Strategic Communications director during the virtual meeting.

In addition to submitting comments online, study teams are visiting communities along the corridors on a regular basis.

Future public meetings and plans for the corridor project can be here.