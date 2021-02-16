Public encouraged to submit nominations for 2021 ARCHie Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Architecture & Community Heritage (ARCH) Inc., the historic preservation non-profit organization serving Allen County and Northeast Indiana, is inviting everyone who knows of a historic building that has been successfully preserved in the past two years to nominate it for a 2021 ARCHie Award.

ARCH Inc. said it also intends to honor the people who make the preservation happen with a new Preservation Champion designation, which recognizes an individual who has made a significant contribution to the cause of historic preservation here.

ARCH is accepting nominations for its annual award program that recognizes the preservation efforts of individuals, businesses and institutions in Fort Wayne and Allen County through March 10.

“ARCHies for outstanding single family, multifamily and commercial restoration projects as well as organizational and institutional projects may be awarded as worthy candidates are identified,” the press release said. “Any nominated project must have had exterior restoration work that is visible to the general public, have been completed in the past two calendar years and be located in Allen County or one of the following counties of Northeast Indiana: Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben.”

The 2021 online nomination forms are available on ARCH’s website archfw.org, and a paper form is available by calling the ARCH office at 260-426-5117.

For more information, call ARCH at 260-426-5117 or email director@archfw.org.