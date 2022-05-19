FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE)- Fort Wayne residents will be able to weigh in on what changes should be made to the Foster Park Golf Course.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is hosting a public meeting on May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Indian Village Park`s Sears Pavilion at 1701 Bluffton Road. The meeting will allow officials to hear from community members about potential upgrades and improvements they would like to see made to the Foster Park Golf Course ahead of the course’s 100th anniversary.

“We are looking for ideas from the public on improvements to Foster Park`s Golf Course. This includes amenities, practice facilities, course rerouting, clubhouse location, and landscape treatments. We also want feedback on solutions to water drainage issues. This is your opportunity to tell us about your experiences with the golf course at Foster Park,” Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel said.

According to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials, there will be an online survey that can be found on their website.