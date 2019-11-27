Public asked to weigh in on FWCS search for new superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools is inviting the public to provide feedback on its search for a new superintendent.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the firm hired to assist the school board in the search for a new superintendent, will host three community meetings to collect input on the current state of Fort Wayne Community Schools and what the board should consider regarding the future of the district and a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson announced in June plans to retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year after 17 years in the position and more than 40 with the district.

Meetings will be held:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at South Side High School, 3601 S. Calhoun St.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Northrop High School, 7001 Coldwater Road

Those unable to attend one of the meetings can fill out a short survey by Nov. 29 at HERE.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent will lead nearly 30,000 students and 4,000 employees.