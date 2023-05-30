FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The city of Fort Wayne is inviting residents to provide input at an upcoming meeting on potential improvements to the Broadway and Taylor corridors south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Among other improvements, the project would include constructing a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Taylor streets.

Improvements are being planned along Broadway from Wall Street to Creighton Avenue, and along Taylor Street from Nelson Street to Fairfield Avenue. The improvements would include upgrades to pedestrian facilities, traffic calming features, new lighting, new road surfaces, and landscaping changes.

A team from Public Works will be discussing why the project is needed, proposed changes, and the next steps for the project. There will be open discussion for public input and questions on these topics.

The city plans to apply for federal funding to use for the project, in hopes to improve a high-traffic area in Fort Wayne. American Structurepoint is leading the study behind the improvements.

The meeting will be held June 9 in the Paddock Room of Electric Works at 1690 Broadway Street, Building 19, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.