Protests held in Decatur and Auburn

DECATUR & AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past week, communities throughout Indiana have held protests to speak out against the death of George Floyd in police custody, end racism, and police brutality.

On Thursday, Decatur and Auburn held their first protests to show solidarity to the movement that is sweeping the nation.

“We are obviously all white,” protest co-organizer Nick Bonifas said. “It’s a really important movement and we just wanted to do our part to help the black community.”

Decatur

The protest in Decatur started with a prayer circle just before 1:30 p.m. More than 80 demonstrators showed up at the Adams County Courthouse to end racism and police brutality.

Organizers say they wanted to do their part to help the black community by participating in the community where they live.

“I think it is important as white people that we need to show our support in solidarity in this movement,” said protest co-organizer Lydia Roop. “Because if it’s only black people out there it’s going to seem like we are not supportive.”

The group stayed at the courthouse until approximately 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Auburn

Demonstrators gathered outside the courthouse with signs reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘We Are United’ around 2:00 p.m.

The group of about a dozen said they wanted to show support for the cause with a nonviolent protest.

“Let’s still be heard, let’s not fear, let’s not let hate win,” Protester Liz Cox said. “Let’s go out and get the message out. [To] be heard, be united, be peaceful. [To] show that it’s not about rioting [and] it’s not about looting. It’s about something much bigger which is unity with everybody and fighting justice for the [unjust].”