Protests continue with added emphasis on education

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There have been a lot of different people who have stepped up as organizers throughout the past two weeks of protesting and this weekend fell on a group called The People’s Movement. While there were plenty of signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, the bulk of the afternoon had people standing on the lawn listening.

Black Lives Matter protests returned to the Allen County Courthouse, but unlike protests seen the past two weeks there was less time spent lining Clinton St. and a bigger emphasis on educating people on concrete ways they can drive change. Several local groups teamed up to form The People’s Movement, and organized three days of speakers to talk about police reform, as well as legislation and the importance of voting.

“I think one of the things we’re forgetting in all this movement is legislation and how important it is to vote,” said Sheila Curry-Campbell, President of NAACP Branch 3049 and the District 1 Fort Wayne City Council member. “This is an election year, it’s a very important race. We’re selecting our next president and so these folks must get registered and they must get to the table and be a part of democracy, not only at the national level but at the local level.”

Actress and activist Cynda Williams was one of Saturday’s speakers. Williams said her family has three generations tied to supporting civil rights. She said that she feels people had gotten too comfortable not talking about the issues and acting like everything was okay but that, that is something that she thinks has started to change recently.

“Because people are being forced to see the truth, they are more willing to step up and make a stand,” said Williams. “I think that we have more hope now than we ever had for changing the world.”

One woman named Loren said she felt like she was aware of the issues before Saturday’s events but that she felt she learned even more by listening to the speakers.

“Hearing the speakers today has really opened my eyes a lot,” said Loren. “Obviously I knew that this was going on but just hearing it from all these people, it brought a tear to my eye. I’ve learned so much and I guess just want to hear them. I want them to havea voice and I want to be a listener.”

She was there with a man named Justin. who feels that having this type of information pushed out is going to be the best way to make real progress.

“I think it’s going to educate,” said Justin. “I think it’s going to allow people to truly understand not only what’s been taking place but the current pains and struggles that we’re dealing with globally or at least in our country. The only way that we’re going to end this cycle is by starting to understand and forgive and starting to make some active changes.”

The People’s Movement protest will wrap up tomorrow with a Calling All Clergy March from Lawton Park to the Courthouse set to begin at 4:00 pm, followed by speakers covering mental health, LGBTQ+, and education disparities in the black community.