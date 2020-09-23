Protesters voice concerns on appointment of new Supreme Court justice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Protesters gathered on the Fort Wayne courthouse lawn Tuesday afternoon to voice their concerns on the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice.

The rally began on the courthouse lawn where the group then marched to the Allen County GOP headquarters to say they want the justice appointment to be made after the election.

“This is an extremely important way for us to participate in our democracy. Without every citizen participating, our democracy will die,” said Vicky Lomont, supports SCOTUS no vote.

“We knew Ruth Bader Ginsburg would fight for us, and we don’t have her. So I am here, surprised, that they are immediately replacing her,” said Edith Kenna, representing Medicare in all northeast Indiana.

President Trump said during an Ohio rally on Monday that he expects to have a nominee by the end of the week.