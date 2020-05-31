Protesters take to downtown Fort Wayne for 3rd day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Protesters have again gathered in downtown Fort Wayne, the third such demonstration against police brutality in as many days in the city.

After protests Friday night and Saturday night went from peaceful to destructive, with police shooting tear gas at activists and nearly 100 people arrested, Sunday’s event was largely peaceful.

Protesters returned to the sidewalk in front of the Allen County Courthouse along Clinton Street around 2 p.m. By 4:30, around 200 protesters were on the block.

Many held signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance.” Another sign read “If You Don’t Charge Killer Cops More Cops Will Kill.”

Day 3 of protests at the Allen County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/AXNV15iHjq — Chris Darby (@CMDarby) May 31, 2020

Unlike Saturday, police vehicles were not stationed on the courthouse lawn during Sunday’s demonstration.