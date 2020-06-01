Protesters return to downtown Fort Wayne for 4th day of demonstrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the fourth straight day, protesters gathered in downtown Fort Wayne to protest police brutality and call for equality.
Activists again lined Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse, many holding signs and chanting “black lives matter.”
Protests in the city’s center started Friday and resumed both Saturday and Sunday. The demonstrations started peaceful each night but grew tense by nightfall. On Friday and Saturday nights, police fired tear gas at protesters.
More than 100 people have been arrested during and after protests in the city. Several downtown business were damaged.