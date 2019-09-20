Protesters rally in Fort Wayne for climate change action

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dozens of people gathered on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge near downtown Fort Wayne on Friday as part of a global rally for climate change action.

The Youth Climate Strike, organized by Sierra Club and sponsored by US Climate Strike, invited young people and adults to “strike all across the US and world to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Millions of us will take the streets to demand a right to a future,” according to the Sierra Club website.

At the Fort Wayne rally, participants held signs that read, “SAVE THE EARTH,” while chanting, “One planet, one future.” Hundreds of similar rallies were held around the country.

A strike for climate change was held on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge in Fort Wayne on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Tim Harvey)

The rallies were strategically held Friday, three days before the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City. Nations will discuss way to combat climate change at the summit.