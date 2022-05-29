WARSAW, Ind. (WANE)- People of Kosciusko County gathered on the lawn of New Life Christian Church & World Outreach to rally for victims of the church.

A small crowd was lined up on the lawn Sunday morning, protesters explained that they wanted to be outside during Sunday service, but later learned it was moved to online.

“Today they were going to have an in-person service, with us out here, they shut down the service and they went to online, and we would say that is a success in the eyes of sitting down the service today,” said Zoie Lamar.

During the online service Sunday morning, Pastor Brian Lowe addressed the congregation saying that an advisory committee had a statement and it to be read during service by Pastor Brian Lowe.

In parts it reads:

“We would like to address what happened last Sunday at the close of service, firstly, we would like to apologize to the victim and family. Secondly we are deeply sorry to any first time visitors that attended last weeks service. That service did not represent the heart of New Life Christian Church. Thirdly, we would like to apologize to our church body for last Sunday’s service,” from the New Life Christian Church & World Outreach advisory committee.

But the community isn’t surprised at all at what was revealed to the congregation last Sunday.

“Secretly for years, we’ve all known,” Lamar said.

Seeking justice for the victims of their community is why they will continue to have their voices heard.

“I am pretty disgusted by what happened and being a sexual abuse survivor myself, I totally relate with these girls,” said Lamar. “I want to help them get justice, either that be hooking them up with a layer or hey here is some free consulting might be,” Lamar said. “This has really affected me on a personal level, but I feel like every time another person comes out it’s more for us to shut this down, it fuels the drive to shut it down,” Lamar explained.