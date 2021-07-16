Protesters at Allen Co. Courthouse say it’s time for a change in Cuban politics

"Everywhere in the world where Cuban's live, we are hearing our voice."

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this week, thousands of Cubans marched in Havana and across the island to protest food shortages and high prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. This sparked international support from Cuban exiles and supporters.

“Everywhere in the world where Cuban’s live, we are hearing our voice,” said Gustavo Rodriguez, Cuban-American protester in Fort Wayne. “We’re supporting our brother’s and sister’s in the island because it’s time for the change.”

Cities across the country blocked streets, waved flags and joined one of the biggest anti-Cuban government demonstrations in recent history.

In Fort Wayne, a number of Cuban-Americans living in northeast Indiana gathered in front of the courthouse to show their support and call for change.

“I’m now 62-years-old and my father had the same dream. I had the same dream. My children have the same dream. We want to see Cuba free. We want to see a different country. We want to see opportunity for everyone. We want to see, finally, the people live in freedom and liberty,” Rodriguez said.

The last time similar demonstrations took place in Havana was 1994. President Miguel Díaz-Canel is accusing Cuban-Americans of using social media to encourage the protests. And on Monday, The Associated Press reports that Cuban authorities were blocking Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram after shutting down internet service throughout the afternoon on Sunday.

The Biden administration has seen pressure from both sides of the political spectrum to step up support for the demonstrators.