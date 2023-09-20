ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A hearing Wednesday will discuss a potential tax hike to pay for a new jail in Allen County, and some residents are rallying ahead of the hearing to oppose the proposal.

The hearing on the proposed income tax increase of .2% will be held in Citizens Square at 7 p.m.

County commissioners are currently asking for $300 million from taxpayers to pay for the jail. County council members rejected the number, saying the jail should cost closer to $200 million.

Before the hearing, a rally against the jail tax is being organized for 4:30 p.m. outside Citizens Square, led by the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition and Allen County Residents Against the Jail.