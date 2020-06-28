Protest planned for outside Allen County Prosecutor’s home, organizer distances himself after being arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A protest is planned Sunday afternoon outside of Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards’s home. The protesters are demanding she drop all non-violent charges related to protests in late May and June.

The original organizer, Taylor Crane, stopped by WANE 15 to discuss the protest. Crane is also listed as a plaintiff on the ACLU of Indiana lawsuit against the city of Fort Wayne and the Allen County Sheriff.

Crane says he is distancing himself from the Karen Richards protest due to legal reasons. He was arrested on Friday for taking part in initial protests in Fort Wayne. He’s facing obstruction of traffic and disorderly conduct charges.

According to his affidavit of probable cause, officers watched videos and observed him walking in the intersection of Clinton and Main Street blocking traffic. It also says he was “at the location the entire time other criminal activity was happening.”

Crane says he was walking in a street that was blocked off, and saying he was in a location where criminal activity happened is “vague.”

He says he feels like he’s being targeted.

“I have actively been involved with starting this lawsuit against the city. It was well-known I was actively getting information to start this lawsuit. I was standing outside of the courthouse collecting information from families, regarding people who were arrested. So, the city of Fort Wayne knew that I was actively trying to start a lawsuit against them. I was doing very good work, and they felt threatened,” says Crane.

Crane says he does find it ironic he started a protest to get Richards to drop charges then he received them himself.

The protest is set for 2 p.m.