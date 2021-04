FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of protestors supposedly related to a football league gathered at Glenbrook Square on Coliseum Blvd over an alleged dispute with the city of Fort Wayne around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Due to the high number of traffic around Coliseum Blvd, an impromptu large gathering could be considered hazardous. Police were called on the scene to ask people to leave the property.

WANE 15 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.