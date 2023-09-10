FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Honor the monarch’s migration path to Mexico with the Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) celebration at Eagle Marsh happening Sunday.

On Sunday, September 10 join staff and friends at Eagle Marsh to celebrate the Monarch migration and recognize the piece Eagle Marsh plays in the journey of migration.

The event will stretch from Eagle Marsh all the way to Engle Road, where the road will be closed for part of the day from Statesman Way to Plex South. The event will go from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many activities are planned for the event but here are just some for the whole family;

Education stations— hands-on activities for all ages! Come explore, see, and learn about the life cycle and migration of Monarchs.

Listen to Esteban Coria, President of INPS North Chapter, speak about Monarchs and Migration

Shop our vendors- candles, artwork of the marsh, native plants, local honey, artisan jewelry, and pottery pieces, and grab a bite to eat from food trucks on site.

“We encourage the public to come out for a free family-friendly event and learn about not only the Monarch butterflies but also the work LRWP does to protect these native spaces,” Amy Silva noted. Amy has been Executive Director of the Little River Wetlands Project for 10 years.