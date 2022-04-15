FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors formally charged a man connected to a motel stabbing death with murder on Thursday.

Fort Wayne Police had already arrested 32-year-old Kevin G. Harris earlier this week after a 48-year-old Louisiana man was found in a pool of blood at the Travelers Inn on East Washington Boulevard this past Sunday.

That man, Terry E. Coleman, died of a stab wound to his neck and the Allen County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Harris is being held in Allen County Jail. His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

He was picked up and arrested hours after police came to the Travelers Inn and discovered Coleman’s body.

In the room, crime scene technicians found a knife tossed into a corner by the air conditioning unit. There was also a large body-sized hole in the wall, a damaged clothing rack and a broken toilet, according to Allen Superior court documents.

Police were called to the room by a woman who’d been contacted by Harris just after 8 p.m.

“Terry is dead,” Harris reportedly told her, prompting her to immediately go to Travelers Inn and call 911, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Liza Anglin.

It was Harris who told the woman that he’d found Coleman ”lying in the pool of blood.”

Harris said Coleman looked “battered” and he noticed there were holes in the wall “as if there’d been a struggle.”

Harris said he was “terrified by what he’d seen” and held up a necklace the woman recognized as the one Coleman always wore, court documents said.

During a police interview, Harris denied any involvement with weapons or holding on to one while he “sparred” with the deceased. He said he didn’t even see a knife that belonged to Coleman.

Then he changed his story and said he saw a knife on a bedside table.

When Anglin told him that video surveillance showed that only he and Coleman entered and only he exited the room on hotel surveillance, Harris said that Coleman wanted Harris to kill him and then stuck a knife in his own neck.

Harris claimed that he removed the knife from Coleman’s neck, wiped it off and tried to “plug the hole.” He took the knife with him when he left the room. Anglin told him there’s no evidence that he returned to the room.

“So what,” was his reply.

Video evidence showed Harris and Coleman entering the room at 2:39 p.m. and Harris leaving the room alone at 4:57 p.m.

Harris then told Anglin that he saw Coleman in a “crumpled position with a bleeding neck wound,” and repositioned Coleman’s body and left him without calling 911.

The two had been sparring.

Harris said he and Coleman had been in the military and were in the room exchanging stories and recalling time they spent during their tour together. Coleman was his “sergeant gunner,” he said.

As the interview rolled on, Harris said Coleman wanted to “spar” with him and they began to spar on the floor in front of the bed. Coleman, at one point, went to the bathroom and smashed the toilet tank lid then flailed his arms around to demonstrate he was protecting Harris.

Harris said he’d had to grab the victim and restrain him. When Coleman continued to spar with Harris, Harris decided to use enough force to “show that he was dominant.” Once Coleman realized that Harris was defeating him, Coleman stopped fighting with him. Harris said he sat on the bed holding his head and rocked back and forth before leaving the room to go to the gas station to get cigars.

He said he returned an hour later to find Coleman crumpled up against the bed, his arm behind his back in a “chicken wing” position, one leg bent and the other straight out. Harris said Coleman wasn’t breathing so he repositioned him with his legs straight and his arms along his side and closed his eyes.

He tried to call the witness he got hold of later and left the room to go to McDonald’s to charge his phone. He didn’t call 911 because he wanted to get his thoughts together and calm down, court documents said.

When Harris is seen on tape leaving the room, he is carrying something out he didn’t carry in, court documents said.

No one else entered the room until the woman and the police.