FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 15-year-old Fort Wayne boy is now charged as an adult in connection to a killing during a vape deal gone wrong in the parking lot of a south side church this past weekend.

Allen County Prosecutors late last week formally charged Aung San Oo with felony counts of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Oo is the second teenager to be charged in the death of 21-year-old Luke Matthew Borror, who was gunned down in the lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road on April 6.

Borror had met Oo and 16-year-old Swar Hit in the lot to sell them nicotine vapes, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Aung San Oo

Surveillance video captured some type of struggle over a backpack full of vapes, investigators wrote in court documents. At some point, Oo shoots Borror before both teens leave the scene, court documents said.

Days later, a witness came to police with a Facebook messages from Hit saying he was at the scen of the killing but that he did not shoot Borror, according to court documents. During an interview with detectives, Hit said he and Oo planned to take vape pens from Borror without paying.

While walking up to the meeting, he said Oo told him he had a gun, according to court documents. Hit and Borror ended up struggling over a bag of vape pens when the shooting happened.

During an interview with detectives, Oo tried to say that Hit did the shooting, despite video evidence to the contrary, court documents said.

Both teens were arrested days after the shooting and booked into the Allen County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors formally charged Hit with felony murder and robbery in mid-April.

Now, both teens are being held at Allen County Jail without bond.

Hit has a trial scheduled for October. An initial appearance in court for Oo has yet to be scheduled.