FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home.

The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who was said to have received free services from a city vendor.

That didn’t happen, it turned out.

State police told WANE 15 that a complaint was filed about a supervisor with the city who handles contracts for the city. That employee had a company who held a city contract perform concrete work at his home.

An anonymous allegation claimed the city employee received free services from the company, and alleged improper bidding practices for city contractual services.

The prosecutor’s office, though, said the work was paid for and confirmed through bank records. A state police spokesperson said the city worker had receipts for the work.

The prosecutor’s office also said it also investigated a report that employees “tampered with the bid process.” An investigation found those employees “did not have the ability to affect the process.”

“This office considers this investigation closed, unless new evidence is presented; not anonymous accusations,” the prosecutor’s office added.

The city employee – or the office – was not identified.