A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of West Hamilton and Aboite Center roads.

Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.

Todd Ramsey with RCI Developers will appear in front of the Allen County Plan Commission seeking approval to rezone the property from industrial to A1. Normally, the applicant would appear on Nov. 10, but the rezoning application has been continued until the next plan commission meeting Dec. 8, said Nathan Schall, principal planner.

Schall said the A1 designation is the proper zoning to develop a minor plot such as this.

The homes will be in Lafayette township and each home is expected to be serviced by private wells.

On Google Maps, the subdivision is close to Aboite Center Road and not far from the Jorgensen YMCA, Kroger Marketplace on West Jefferson Boulevard and Lutheran Hospital.