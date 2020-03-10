Proposed Cook Road duplexes face neighbor opposition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A small house and garage on the city’s north side could be replaced by nine buildings, housing 18 duplexes, if a developer gets his way. Neighbors along Cook Road have opposed the plan.

Jesse Graber of Neighborhoods by Graber presented the plan to develop the four acres next to Lincoln Elementary School to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Monday evening. Several neighbors who live in houses east of the property also chimed in on the discussion.

“This is the worst thing that could possibly happen in our neighborhood,” Steve Howard said after telling the commission he grew up in the area.

Graber clarified that he intends to sell the units, not making them available to rent. He said ideal residents in the one, two or three bedroom duplexes would be first time home owners. There are no plans to make the neighborhood ‘low income’ or ‘government subsidized.’

Several neighbors questioned the design, saying the two rows of duplex buildings would not fit with the houses and lots already along that part of E. Cook Road. They also expressed worry about leveling existing trees and chasing out wild animals with new construction.

“We’re covering the world with houses,” said the man who lives next door to lot where the proposed duplexes could be built.

Other worries included the safety of children in the neighborhood and the amount of traffic along the road that splits Lincoln Elementary and Shawnee Middle School.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission will consider a request to rezone the land as well as the primary development plan at its next meeting set to happen on Monday, March 16 at Citizens Square.