Proposed changes to Child Tax Credit could boost families

A big part of President Biden’s one-point-nine trillion-dollar coronavirus relief package is focused on children.



Included in the plan are big changes to the Child Tax Credit aimed at lifting millions of children above the poverty line.

In the city of Fort Wayne, roughly 16,000 kids live below the poverty line.

That breaks down to nearly one in four kids under the age of 18..

Currently the Child Tax Credit is 2-thousand dollars per child paid on your tax return.

Financial advisor Greg Reynolds says “It’s important to understand that in that $2,000 credit, it doesn’t start kicking in until you’ve earned over a certain threshold of income.”



Reynolds continued “So if you earn under that threshold of income, you’re not getting that tax credit at all which disproportionately affects some of the most at need folks that might be out there in the community.”

Steve Hoffman is the president and CEO of Brightpoint, an organization that helps lift families out of poverty.

While Republicans and Democrats differ on how to get there, there is some bi-partisan support on this issue.



The White House does plan to include a proposal first introduced by Utah Senator Mitt Romney.



The plan would give tax credits of $3,600 dollars for every child under the age of six.



Three thousand dollars for kids six-to-seventeen.



Americans who make more money would receive lower benefits.

Steve Hoffman says “You can have an opinion on are tax credits good or bad, or do we want to see more or less. But, I think in most cases, without question, increasing the child tax credit is going to have a direct impact on poverty and it’s going to help significantly.”

The other key change is the credit would be paid on a monthly basis.



Under the current proposal, a single mom working part-time with a toddler and a seven year old would receive $550 a month.

Reynolds says that would be a substantial change. “A $550 a month increase for a single mom making about ten thousand dollars a year trying to make ends meet, my goodness he said. ” You can imagine what that could potentially do. That’s rent money. That’s food money. That’s a meaningful difference that could be injected potentially right into a person’s working capital or their spending budget on a monthly basis.”

Reynolds says there’s still a lot of negotiating to do about how to pay for all this and there is a long way to go before this could become law.



Democrats hope make the monthly tax credits permanent with follow-up legislation.