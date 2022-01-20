Proposal to expand Crazy Pinz withdrawn Thursday; re-application expected next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crazy Pinz off Lima Road wants to expand – adding an indoor go-kart track.



However, an application was withdrawn prior to a meeting over whether to approve the permit. The Executive Director of the Department of Planning Services told WANE 15 he expects the proposal to be resubmitted next week.

The family fun center wants to build a 30-thousand square foot addition. It would be near the Millstone neighborhood – which is raising resistance from people who live there.

In 2011, Crazy Pins tried to rezone the property for outdoor activities – but that proposal failed.