ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County property tax bills will be mailed out this week, and residents have just over a month to make a payment.

Allen County Treasurer William Royce said bills would be mailed out Thursday. The first installment will be due May 10.

Allen County property tax bills can be paid in full or in two installments. Both the spring and fall remittance coupons will be included in the bill. The county does not send a fall mailing.

How to pay:

There are several online payment methods which can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us or taxpayers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693. A complete list of payment options and instructions are located on the back of the tax bill.

Didn’t get your bill?

Taxpayer’s have a responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive a tax bill, you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website. Unpaid bills or late payments will incur a penalty.

Questions?

The Treasurer expects a high call volume so taxpayers may experience long wait times on the phone. Your patience is appreciated.