Proms and commencement ceremonies get green light from FWCS for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Tuesday that the district’s five high schools will celebrate the Class of 2021 with proms and traditional commencement ceremonies.

Prom will take place at all five high schools from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The events will be limited to seniors and their guests and will be spread out through the school buildings to minimize crowds. Masks will be required, and refreshments will be limited to pre-packaged and bottled items.

Commencement ceremonies will take place on the dates previously scheduled at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Students will receive two or four tickets for guests, depending on the level of COVID-19 spread in the community at that time. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth. Social distancing between students on the floor and between families will be established.

Graduation schedule: