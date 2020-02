FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The raise trail and playground at Promenade Park have reopened after several months of upgrades.

The city announced Friday that Tree Canopy Trail and all park areas north of the St. Marys River, including the north dock and the playground, are now open.

The areas were closed in early November for “scheduled upgrades” to the raised trailway. New handrails and lighting were installed, the city said.

The park opened to the public in August.