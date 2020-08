FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Promenade Park is turning a year old this weekend, and the city wants to celebrate.

On Saturday, the park is hosting an event called River, Set, Go! with events all day:

2 p.m. – Floating yoga instructors

4:30 p.m. – Games on the water

7 p.m. – Paddle parade

9:30 p.m. – Firepit finale

All events are free to the public.