Promenade Park offers distanced summer activities with “Chalk It Up”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Riverfront activities that were originally planned for this summer at Promenade Park had to be put on hold during the current pandemic. That isn’t stopping Riverfront Fort Wayne from offering opportunities to enjoy the outdoors while also practicing social distancing. The solution is with CHALK!

Now through the end of the summer Riverfront Fort Wayne will have programs that allow people to teach, learn, draw color, plan and build using chalk and Promenade Park as your canvas.

Each day during the week with a focus on a certain aspect of learning or expressing yourself, while each week will have a theme. The daily activities run from 2pm-8pm. Just head to the blue Riverfront tent for instructions and supplies and then “Chalk It Up”.

DAILY SCHEDULE

Sundays : All about wellness. Move, jump, spin, and play.

: All about wellness. Move, jump, spin, and play. Mondays : Explore literature—physically. Use the park to write your memoirs, craft a story, or walk through a new book.

: Explore literature—physically. Use the park to write your memoirs, craft a story, or walk through a new book. Tuesdays : Do you think you can’t play games six feet apart? Think again. We’ll be giving you new ways to game your way through the park each Tuesday.

: Do you think you can’t play games six feet apart? Think again. We’ll be giving you new ways to game your way through the park each Tuesday. Wednesdays : If you like to ask hard questions and try your hand at giving the answers, come to the park on Wednesdays where we will be engaging in The Great Conversation.

: If you like to ask hard questions and try your hand at giving the answers, come to the park on Wednesdays where we will be engaging in The Great Conversation. Thursdays : Keep you dancing through life: follow step charts, learn to read music, join a dance off, or more.

: Keep you dancing through life: follow step charts, learn to read music, join a dance off, or more. Fridays : Learn to see Promenade Park through a new lens: science. We’ll teach you about the biology, physics, astronomy, engineering, mathematics, and technology of Promenade Park every Friday.

: Learn to see Promenade Park through a new lens: science. We’ll teach you about the biology, physics, astronomy, engineering, mathematics, and technology of Promenade Park every Friday. Saturdays: Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to turn chalk into art—together.

WEEKLY CHALK IT UP THEMES

June 15-20: Adventure

June 21-27: Community

June 28-July 5: Colorful

July 5-11: Downtown

July 12-18: Unite

July 19-25: Growth

July 26-Aug 1: Nature

August 2-8: Movement

August 9-15: Inspiring

August 16-22: Heart

August 23-29: Pride

Aug 30-Sept 5: Sustainable

Sept 6-12: Fun

Sept 13-19: Transformational

Sept 2-26: Respect

Sept 27-Oct 3: Thriving

You can find more information on “Chalk It Up” at Promenade Park on the Fort Wayne Parks website.