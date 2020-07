As the Coronavirus pandemic persists, WANE 15 and Advancing Voices of Women, or AVOW, panelists once again met to discuss mask mandates, schools reopening and how the politics of the pandemic might play out in November's election.

In our exclusive "A House Divided" project, throughout the year, six of the 12 panelists will rotate sitting down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson for a discussion on various topics. The goal is to have civil conversations on often divisive issues to see if women from different backgrounds and viewpoints can find common ground.