FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first day of spring is finally here, and the community is celebrating at Promenade Park.

Make a paper kite at the Park Foundation Pavilion, and explore the park during a scavenger hunt.

Trubble Brewing’s Riverside Café & Tap has a pop-up with drinks and non-alcoholic options.

The free, family-friendly event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.