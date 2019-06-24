Promenade Park 85 percent completed

After rain delays slowed down the construction of one of Fort Wayne’s most anticipated summer attractions, Promenade Park is back on schedule.

Steve McDaniel, director of Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, said the park is 85 percent complete and will be ready for an August 9 opening. It was originally supposed to open June 21.

“Our construction is moving along real well with the delay,” McDaniel said. “The weather put us back a little bit, but we are caught up. We’re right on track with the opening celebration on August 9 and we’re putting the final touches on the park and we’re real excited and hopefully everyone will come out and celebrate with us those three days for the grand opening.”











The grand opening celebration will be Friday, August 9 to Sunday August 11. Friday’s highlights include the ribbon cutting and various arts performances. Saturday includes boating and recreation. Sunday’s focus will be on nature and our rivers’ ecosystem.

McDaniel wouldn’t give WANE 15 an inside look just yet because they’re saving all the surprises for the big grand opening.