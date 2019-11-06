Promenade Park’s Tree Canopy Trail, playground closed until February for ‘scheduled upgrades’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The north areas of the new Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne will be temporarily closed for upgrades.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said Wednesday it would close the popular Tree Canopy Trail on the park’s north side to complete “scheduled upgrades to the structure.” New handrails will be installed as part of the upgrades.

The raised trail will be closed through the end of February 2020 as the work is completed, the parks department said. All park areas north of the St. Marys River, including the north dock and the playground, will also be closed during the work “to ensure public safety.”

The park opened to the public in August. It’s not clear why upgrades are needed after just three months.

The Promenade Endowment supports on-going maintenance and improvements to the park.