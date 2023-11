FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new store in Jefferson Pointe has thousands of dresses and suits for every special event.

XO by Sophia’s sells formal wear including suits and dresses for prom, homecoming, pageants and weddings.

XO by Sophia’s can be found in Jefferson Pointe next to Eddie Bauer. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The formal wear store has three other Indiana locations in Columbus and Indianapolis.